Shahid Khaqan plundered money by misusing authority: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: While reacting to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill said the former premier plundered money by misusing authority.

According to a private news channel, Dr Shahbaz Gill said, “Shahid Khaqan Abbasi not only committed corruption himself but also remained a facilitator of Sharifs. The corrupt group is trying to escape accountability and makes new excuses every day.”

He added, “The national carrier suffered losses during his tenure while his own airline stayed in profit. Money was received from the company which was doing business in India and over Rs637 million were transferred to his account.”