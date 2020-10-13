CTD arrests â€˜TTP terrorist, MQM hitmanâ€™

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police on Monday claimed to have arrested two suspects belonging to a banned militant outfit and a political partyâ€™s militant wing.

According to CTD Investigations in-charge Chaudhry Safdar, the police conducted raids in Korangi and arrested Minhajuddin alias Minhaja of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Bannuâ€™s Akhtar group and Lal Badshah of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London. Safdar said Minhaj was a bomb-making expert and had arrived in Karachi to escape from the country.

The officer said that the suspect was involved in various cases of terrorist incidents in the Bannu district, including the killing of three members of an Amn Jigra. Police officials in Bannu had been informed about the arrest of the suspect, he added.

Badshah was alleged to be a close aide to MQMâ€™s notorious target killer Raees Mama, and he was involved in the killing of workers of a nationalist party. Cases have been registered against the two and investigations are under way.