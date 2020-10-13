close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
Training, fitness camp held for young karate players

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Karate Kyokushin Kaikan Organization organsied a training and fitness camp for young and aspiring karate players of the city here at its headquarters on Monday. Shihan Atta Hussain Butt, president PKKO, imparted training and taught the players self defence techniques. Ali Raza Naqvi, coordinator to Minister Zakat-o-Usher, was the chief guest alongwith Atta Butt, international karate master and instructor/ referee.

