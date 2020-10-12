Sarhadi elected APCAA VP for 4th consecutive term

PESHAWAR: Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has been elected as Vice-President (VP) of All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) for the fourth consecutive term.

Apart from holding the office of the president, Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Sarhadi has also served the business community as SVP Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PAJCCI) and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). In a statement after his election as VP APCAA, he expressed gratitude to the group leader and Senior Vice-Chairman, Arshad Jamal and all other office-bearers for reposing confidence in him. Sarhadi thanked Chairman, APCCA, Mohammad Amjad Chaudhry, Vice Chairmen, Asghar Tahir, Mohammad Qamar-ul-Islam, Amin-ur-Rashid, Alamgir Khan Durrani, Mohammad Akram Javed, Masood Alam, Sajjid Aziz Mir, Aqeel Ahmad Rana, Zahid Tanvir and congratulated the executive members from KP Imtiaz Ahmad Ali and other executive members over their election. He said the association would utilize all available resources for the resolution of the problems of clearing agents and will take practical steps in that regard.