Mon Oct 12, 2020
BR
Bureau report
October 12, 2020

PESHAWAR: Syeda Sadaf Munir has defended her PhD thesis at Qurtuba University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar Campus. A press release said Syeda Sadaf Munir is the first PhD scholar in the subject of English of the Qurtuba University. Professor Dr Samina Ashfaq was Syeda Sadaf Munir supervisor and the external examiner was Professor Dr Shazia Babar from the Jinnah College for Women, the University of Peshawar.

