Imran is PM, Nawaz is my leader, says AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Sunday said Imran Khan was the Prime Minister of Pakistan and PML-N Rahber Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was his leader.

Haider said if he was summoned for a probe into the sedition case registered against him and other PML-N leaders, he would appear before the investigators with handcuffs on. "I was hurt when I came to know about the [sedition] FIR," he said while talking to Geo News.

"If three-fourth of the PDM's representatives are Modi's agents, then a question is raised on Pakistan's existence," Haider said, adding that he had not asked anyone to remove his name from the FIR.

He said registration of an FIR was 'unfortunate'. Saying that he would live and die in Pakistan, the AJK prime minister said Pakistan was where his future lay. Haider said his spirits won’t dampen and his affiliation with the country would strengthen further.

He said it was not possible for the common man to have such provisions included in the sedition FIR. "They didn't even have the courtesy to apologise to me over a phone call," he said. However, he said when the prime minister himself said Modi was behind the opposition, then such FIRs were registered. "This FIR is an evidence of moral bankruptcy and enmity against the state," he said.

"Even the Mader-e-Millat (Mother of the Nation) was declared a traitor. Developments such as these weaken a nation,” he added. Talking about last month's All Parties Conference (APC), the AJK prime minister said discussions were held only on how to ensure Pakistan functioned according to the law.

Haider said he had not decided yet on participating directly in the PDM's movement against the government. "The Government of Pakistan has not taken steps according to the people's expectations after Modi's August 5 move," he said.