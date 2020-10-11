Over 300,000 teachers to be hired in five years

Islamabad : An international education technology company has announced the hiring of 300,000 teachers for 30 million students across Pakistan in the next five years.

“We are on a mission to empower Pakistani children with the right skills and knowledge and for that we need highly trained teachers and academic managers to undertake this crucial task,” Coded Minds founder and president Omar Farooqui told reporters here on Saturday. He said the Pakistani education system needed complete overhaul, which was impossible without properly trained teachers, who knew the art of modern education and learning.

"We are here to support government initiatives and help talented young Pakistanis to have one of the most respectable and sought-after careers."

Farooqui said his company would provide education to more than 30 million students across the country in the next five years through its different educational initiatives.

“We are bringing world-class STEM education at a disruptive price point so that everyone in the country- be it a school going child or a young aspiring professional from any background can empower with right skills and knowledge. We believe in education beyond boundaries. To cater to such huge numbers, we require more than 300,000 teachers, mentors and managers in the span of five years,” he said.

According to Farooqui, his company will also offer international teachers training diploma to the existing teachers from Montessori to the university levels to upgrade their skills.

"We need teachers in every corner of the country to cater our students. There is no requirement of B.Ed or M.Ed. We need fresh subject matter experts. We will train them as per our international standards," he said.