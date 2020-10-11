20 outlaws arrested

Islamabad: Islamabad police arrested 20 outlaws and recovered stolen valuable, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police has accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers. Following these directions Bhara Khau police arrested Zia-Ur-Rehaman and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Bani Gala police arrested accused Sajjad Khan and recovered stolen valuable from him.

CIA police apprehended two accused Qasmit khan and Hassan Ibrhaim and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Khanna police arrested accused Sharam Masih and recovered 15 liters alcohol from him. Sihala police arrested 03 persons involved in illegally oil selling .Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed 12 proclaimed offenders. DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.