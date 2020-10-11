tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An organisation working on data analysis, celebrated its second anniversary at a hotel. People from different walks of life joined the celebrations. CEO Umar said hard work, team work and support of the family helped them achieve the goal within two years. He said now they were going to open companies in Australia, Canada and UK. He also announced launching of Haji Abdul Aziz Foundation in Lodhran and Kehror Pakka to support students of ICS
financially.