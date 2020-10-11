CM Usman Buzdar hands over 571 vehicles to police

LAHORE: In order to ensure the safety of life and property of people, the Punjab government provided 571 new vehicles to the Punjab Police.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar handed over the keys of new vehicles to the police in a function held at the CM’s office.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inaam Ghani gave a detail briefing to the chief minister about the police vehicles.

Usman Buzdar said that the government fulfilled its promise of providing resources to the Police Department for safeguarding life and property of the people.

Five hundred new vehicles would be given to the police stations whereas 47 vehicles to the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police and rest of 24 vehicles would be given to the elite force.

Usman Buzdar said that police have been made free from political influence by providing required resources.

Provision of new vehicles would improve the efficiency of the police besides further improving the patrolling system of Highway Patrol Police.

He said that improving in patrolling system would also help to maintain law and order situation in rural areas.

The CM added that Police Department was deprived of required resources and was politicised in the past.

Genuine demands of the police have been fulfilled; therefore, the government expected better performance from the department.

He stressed that Punjab police would have to deliver according to the aspirations of people.

Federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood and Fawad Chaudhry, Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar, Adviser to PM Mirza Shahzad Akbar attended the ceremony.

Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Principal Secretary to CM and senior officials were also present on this occasion.

tribute: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid tribute to Sajjad Hussain Qaisarani Shaheed, Jawan of Border Military Police, who embraced martyrdom while fighting with criminals in Dera Ghazi Khan area.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family of Shaheed Sajjad Hussain Qaisarani.

He said that martyr Sajjad Qaisarani confronted the criminal elements bravely.

He sacrificed his life for the motherland by discharging his duties.

All the sympathies of the government were with the family which would be taken care of in every possible way, Usman Buzdar said.

condoleNCEs: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a coach near Vehari.

The chief minister directed best healthcare and medical facilities to the injured and said that treatment facilities to the injured be ensured.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the heirs of deceased and also sought a report about the tragic incident.