Sun Oct 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2020

Boy crushed to death

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2020

BATTAGRAM: A minor boy died after being hit by a recklessly driven car near Japan Bridge on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

Five-year-old Hamad, belonging to the Peshora area, was crossing the road when hit by a car. The victim died while being taken to a hospital.Later, the residents of Peshora blocked the CPEC route in protest and demanded the administration to construct speed bumps on the route.Six people have died in such incidents on the road during the last three months.

