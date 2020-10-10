GB caretaker PM calls on governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Gilgit-Baltistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal and other PTI delegations called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governorâ€™s House Friday in which issues, including Gilgit-Baltistan elections were discussed.

Talking to them, Punjab Governor said that every plan of those creating political instability in the country would be thwarted. He said that the protests would not put the government under any pressure. He said that under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, PTI was using all its resources to make the people of Gilgit-Baltistan developed and prosperous.