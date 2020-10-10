IHC orders to deport drug dealer Koko to Thailand

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Interior Ministry to implement the court order and deport drug dealer Ibrahim Koko who is in Pakistani jail to Thailand till the next date of hearing.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing into the case pertaining to shifting of Myanmar's citizen Ibrahim Koko to Thailand. During hearing, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani remarked that the court would summon Interior Ministry secretary in person if no decision was taken regarding the matter till the next date.

The court noted that the accused has been in Pakistan's jail for more than three years and decision was not implemented regarding his shifting since 2016. Ibrahim Koko would not further stay in Pakistan's jail, the court added.

The Federal Investigation Agency adopted the stance that it was ready to shift Ibrahim Koko but relevant documents were required in the matter. To this, Justice Kiyani said even the Thailand did not consider the accused as its citizen.

It may be mentioned here that the court had ordered to deport the Myanmar citizen Ibrahim to Thailand. A Thailand court had announced 35-year imprisonment to the accused in drug dealing case.