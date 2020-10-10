Students hold drive against breast cancer

Islamabad : Instead of waiting for funds or support, young boys and girls of ‘The City School’ collected resources and organized a campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer at the campus. The objective was to equip the youth with the vital information regarding prevention and protection from the breast cancer that is easily curable if detected and treated in time.

The students brought pink cardboards and pasted cancer-related information on them. They then took the round of campus briefing students about the facts and information related to breast cancer.

Main organiser of the camping, Sameen Quddusi found the reaction of her male peers concerning to some extent. “It was surprising to see how clueless and unbothered they were about it, as they conveniently labelled it as a “women’s issue”, without realizing that it can happen to men as well,” she said while talking to ‘The News’.