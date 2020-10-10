close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2020

MCL contractors protest

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2020

LAHORE:The contractors of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) staged a protest demonstration against non-payment of dues of development works.

They displayed steamers against MCL’s different senior officials, including chief officer, CMO and I&S. They raised slogans against the officers and said they were facing severe financial difficulties due to non-payment of dues of development projects. They also announced immediate suspension of ongoing development works in Lahore till the payment of the outstanding dues.

