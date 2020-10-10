KP govt to strengthen shelter homes

PESHAWAR: The government on Friday decided to strengthen the shelter homes (Panahgahs) established in the province to facilitate maximum number of marginalised segments of society. The decision was taken at a meeting between Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here.

A statement said matters related to various ongoing initiatives under Ehsaas Programme in the province specially the strengthening and efficient management of the shelter homes came under discussion.

Earlier, the chief minister and the special assistant to the prime minister were given a detailed briefing about the current status of the shelter homes. Besides Minister for Social Welfare Hisham Inamullah and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz, high ups of Ehsaas Programme and Social Welfare Development also attended the briefing.

It was told that at present, a total of 31 shelter homes were established in different districts of the province with free facilities of night stay, free transport, dinner and breakfast for the marginalised and vulnerable segments of society.

It was agreed that the number of shelter homes would be enhanced to cater to the increasing need of beneficiaries, and initially 18 shelter homes across the province would be upgraded. It was further informed that the provincial government has reflected a project worth Rs93 million in the provincial Annual Development Programme for the establishment of shelter homes at all divisional headquarters of the province.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister termed the establishment of these shelter homes as an important step towards Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of making the country a welfare state. It was the foremost responsibility of the state to take special care of the marginalised and vulnerable segments of society, he said, adding that the shelter homes were playing an important role in this regard.