Thu Oct 08, 2020
October 8, 2020

Shahid Khaqan to try to get case registered against PM

October 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Wednesday that he will go to Lahore today (Thursday) and try to get a case registered against Prime Minister Imran Khan based on the allegations made on TV by former director-general of FIA Bashir Memon, the Geo News reported.

“I also want to get a case registered. I will go to Lahore and go to Shahdara, my FIR will be against PM Imran Khan,” the PML-N leader said in a news conference in Islamabad.

Abbasi noted that Memon had alleged that PM Imran Khan told him to register cases against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif under Article 6. He added that the claims made by the former head of the FIA had proved that PM Imran is obsessed with the opposition.

