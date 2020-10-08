Shahid Khaqan to try to get case registered against PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Wednesday that he will go to Lahore today (Thursday) and try to get a case registered against Prime Minister Imran Khan based on the allegations made on TV by former director-general of FIA Bashir Memon, the Geo News reported.
“I also want to get a case registered. I will go to Lahore and go to Shahdara, my FIR will be against PM Imran Khan,” the PML-N leader said in a news conference in Islamabad.
Abbasi noted that Memon had alleged that PM Imran Khan told him to register cases against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif under Article 6. He added that the claims made by the former head of the FIA had proved that PM Imran is obsessed with the opposition.