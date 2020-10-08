Rally to accompany Safdar at NAB appearance

MANSEHRA: The local lawmakers would lead a rally from Hazara to Peshawar to accompany Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Muhammad Safdar Awan appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday (today). “We have decided to accompany Safdar Awan during his appearance before the NAB in Peshawar. Rallies would be taken out from Abbottabad and Haripur to join the one brought out from Mansehra on the way to their destination,” MNA Mohammad Sajjad Awan told reporters here on Wednesday. He said that a meeting, which was summoned to decide the future line of action in connection with the appearance of his younger brother Mohammad Safdar Awan before NAB unanimously decided to take him (Safdar) to Peshawar in a rally. The PML-N lawmaker said that the central vice president of PML-N and former federal minister Sardar Mohammad Yusuf would lead the rally. “This government has been investigating schemes and projects executed from my brother’s development funds in his constituency but it has miserably failed to find out any corruption,” said Sajjad.