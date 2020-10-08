Without money

Rising inflation has made it impossible for the people to buy essential commodities. The government is not paying attention to this serious issue. Unable to meet their monthly expenses, many people use illegal ways to make money.

The authorities must pay attention to the problems faced by the poor who are unable to feed their children. We don’t want to see a rise in crimes in our country. The government should control inflation and provide some relief to the people.

Aqib Shah Shahbaig

Turbat