close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 8, 2020

Without money

Newspost

 
October 8, 2020

Rising inflation has made it impossible for the people to buy essential commodities. The government is not paying attention to this serious issue. Unable to meet their monthly expenses, many people use illegal ways to make money.

The authorities must pay attention to the problems faced by the poor who are unable to feed their children. We don’t want to see a rise in crimes in our country. The government should control inflation and provide some relief to the people.

Aqib Shah Shahbaig

Turbat

Latest News

More From Newspost