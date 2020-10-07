Data Darbar Urs begins

LAHORE:Three-day celebrations of the 977th annual Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh began on Tuesday, led by Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Saeedul Hasan Shah while other officials and elite were also present.

He also formally inaugurated the 3-day festivities by laying a floral wreath and inaugurating the milk Sabeel at the shrine of the 10th century saint who was among the pioneers of preaching and spreading Islam in the subcontinent, particularly in Punjab.

The inauguration followed by an international Qirat competition where noted Qaris from different parts of the country and the world beautifully rendered verses of the Holy Quran. As per traditions milk sellers brought thousands of litres of milk as a donation for the milk Sabeel which was distributed among the devotees and visitors.

Thousands of devotees and visitors from all parts of the country came to witness the Urs and offered special prayers. Groups of devotees and pilgrims, many of them led by their respective spiritual leaders and local Gaddi Nasheens arrived at the well illuminated shrine marching on the drum beats and reciting naats and hymns. Bringing their bed and baggage for the next three days, the groups of these sufis and their disciples thronged the shrine’s courtyard and verandahs laying mats and sheets to make their temporary lodging. A large number of philanthropists provided them free food (Langar) as part of worship. The district administration has taken all necessary measures to maintain peace and security during the Urs.

Talking to the media, Auqaf Minister Saeedul Hasan Shah said the teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh are a beacon light for Muslims. The Lahore Parking Company has announced providing free round the clock parking for the devotees and visitors at four places near the shrine.