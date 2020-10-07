Eight more fall prey to coronavirus in Sindh

The novel coronavirus has claimed eight more lives during the past 24 hours in Sindh, bringing the death toll from the infectious disease to 2,531 in the province.

With eight more deaths, the mortality rate stood at 1.8 per cent, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday. Another 298 people tested positive when 9,754 samples were tested, taking the tally to 138,891 in Sindh, he said in his daily COVID-19 situation report.

He added that 369 more patients recovered overnight, raising the number of recovered patients 131,831 and showing a 95 per cent recovery rate. The chief minister said 9,754 samples were tested against which 298 new cases emerged, constituting a three per cent detection rate. So far 1,426,236 tests have been conducted, and 138,891 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, which shows a 10 per cent overall detection rate.

Currently, 4529 patients are under treatment. Of them, 4,250 are in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 273 at different hospitals. The condition of 182 patients was stated to be critical, including 25 shifted onto ventilators.

According to the chief minister, of the 298 new patients, 170 were reported from Karachi: 64 from District South, 55 from District East, 21 from District Central, 13 from District Korangi, 12 from District Malir and five from District West. Larkana reported 24 cases, Kashmore 13, Hyderabad 12, Jamshoro nine, Matiari seven, Dadu, Naushehroferoze and Sukkur three each, Badin, Qambar, Shikarpur and Tando Allahayr two each, and Shaheed Benazirabad one case.