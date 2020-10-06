Sindh rejects islands development authority

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday formally rejected the move by the federal government to establish the Pakistan Islands Development Authority through a presidential ordinance and demanded the central government to immediately withdraw it.

In a statement issued on Monday, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the two islands off the coast of Karachi were under the ownership of the Sindh government. “They belong to Sindh and the people of Sindh have the right to them,” said the information minister.

“We reject any plan for development, which will take place at the expense of the local people,” he said and added that the local fishermen and the people of local communities alone have the right to these islands.

He said that the newly-promulgated presidential ordinance would trample the provincial autonomy and also usurp the rights of the local people. “It is the demand of the Sindh government to immediately withdraw this ordinance,” he said. The PPP also opposed the attempt on the part of the federal government to occupy the islands off the coast of Karachi through the promulgation of a presidential ordinance.

