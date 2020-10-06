AWKUM conducting online tests for MPhil, PhD admissions

The Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) has started online entrance tests for 1750 candidates seeking admissions to MPhil and 500 students seeking admissions to PhD programmes of the university.

A spokesman for AWKUM said that the university organised online tests in the computers labs of the university on Monday and will continue for another two days. AWKUM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq said the university would offer to help other universities in the online testing service. “AWKUM will play a leading role in digitalization activities in higher education of the province,” he added. It may be mentioned here that AWKUM won first ranking across Pakistan in the recent Times Higher Education ranking for 2020-21. The university has also set up an LMS, which is an online system for exams, classes, fee submission and other records of the varsity.

“The online test is a step towards merit and transparency because this test is the first of its kind in universities where the result was also shown to candidates after clicking the submit button of online question papers,” said the vice-chancellor.