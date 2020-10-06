KP mega projects for CPEC discussed

PESHAWAR: A meeting to review preparations for the upcoming 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) discussed KP mega projects on Monday.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. CPEC Authority Chairman retired Lt- General Asim Saleem Bajwa attended the meeting, said an official handout.

The participants discussed proposed megaprojects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in energy & power, tourism, agriculture, road, industry and social sectors to be presented to the 10th JCC meeting for consideration. The projects included Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, Chashma Right Bank Canal, Swat Expressway Phase 2, Dir Expressway, Chakdara to Chitral Expressway, Chitral to Shandur Road, Kumrat Cable Car, Peshawar Circular Rail, Daraban Economic Zone, Mori Kari Hydel Power Project, 500 KV transmission line from Chital to Chakdara etc.

It was informed that all the necessary arrangements had been completed for the groundbreaking of Rashakai Economic Zone under the CPEC, and 700 applications have been received so far for setting up industries in the zone.

The chief minister said the provincial government, through its wheeling system, was working to provide own generated electricity to the local industries on cut rates to boost industries in the province to promote economic activities and generate maximum employment opportunities. He termed the Rashakai Economic Zone as a flagship project of the present government and said that with the establishment of Rashakai Economic Zone, a new era of industrial development will usher in the province, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan would perform a groundbreaking ceremony of the project.

CPEC Authority Chairman retired Lt-General Asim Saleem Bajwa said besides projects of energy, industry, road and tourism sectors, mega projects for the development agricultural sector in the province would also be proposed in the 10th JCC meeting.