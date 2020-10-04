Hockey stadium turfs repair to begin next week

KARACHI: The repair work of two astro turfs at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium is likely to begin next week, 'The News' has learnt.

Informed sources said that a team of experts of astro turfs visited the stadium a few days back and decided to carry out the repair of the turfs on Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

The main blue turf and the green mini turf were affected by the accumulation of stormwater during heavy rains that lashed the city in August.

Sources said that PHF wanted to organise the training camp of Pakistan juniors at the stadium. Therefore, it wanted the repair work to be completed as soon as possible.

Sources mentioned that the experts of the company which installed the turfs would conduct the repir and leveling work.

Sources said that the repair work of both the turfs would be completed in a few days with the use of modern machinery.

When contacted, a high official of TS Builders said that damages could happen to astro turfs when there is such a devastating spell of heavy rains.