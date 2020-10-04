Without benefits

This refers to the letter ‘Relief for the elderly’ (Oct 2) by Dr Munawar Aziz. I agree with what the writer has said. It is unfortunate that the current and previous governments did nothing to facilitate senior citizens and retired individuals so that they could spend their lives without any stress. Huge taxes are deducted from the salaries of individuals. However, post-retirement, no benefit is given to the retired people. There is no government policy to address the problems of those people who retired from those organisations that don’t provide monthly pension or medical facilities post-retirement. Will the incumbent government take notice of this critical issue and do something to give relief to these people?

Eng Asim Nawab

Islamabad