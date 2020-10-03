SHC directs CS to respond to petition against Keamari district

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has issued notices to chief secretary, revenue department and others on a petition against establishment of the new Keamari district in Karachi.

Petitioner Amir Liaquat Hussain, an MNA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, submitted in the petition that the Sindh government under Section 6 of the Sindh Land Revenue Act 1967 has split the existing district West Karachi by creating a new district Keamari.

He submitted that the new district was created in violation of the law and established procedure. He submitted that the newly-created district was established on ethnic lines and several prerequisites for creating new district were disregarded.

The bench was requested to declare establishment of newly district of Keamari as illegal and call all relevant record and proceedings in respect of approval and formation of the Keamari district.

He also requested the bench to take legal action to save the Karachi division and ensure peaceful public life in the city.The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar issued notices to the Sindh government through chief secretary and secretary provincial assembly and others and called their comments by October 15.