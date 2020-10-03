Owing to the dilapidated drainage system of Shikarpur, dirty sewage water has flooded the city’s roads. The smell in some areas of the city is revolting. The smelly standing water outside the gates of Shaikh Ayaz University has created many problems for both students and the staff. Because of this standing water, many students don’t come to the university. The filthy water is a breeding ground for virus-carrying mosquitoes. If the authorities want to contain the outbreak of life-threatening diseases, they should get the area cleaned in a timely manner.

It is also worth mentioning that flooded streets create a lot of troubles for both pedestrians and motorists. The relevant authorities must take immediate steps to provide some relief to the city’s residents.

Yasir Baz Muhammad Brohi

Shikarpur