close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 3, 2020

Whales refuse to budge!

World

AFP
October 3, 2020

GLASGOW: Rescuers on Friday abandoned an attempt to shepherd a pod of northern bottlenose whales from a Scottish loch where an international military exercise is set to take place this weekend. The British Divers Marine Life Rescue organisation (BDMLR) said 10 boats formed a barrier to try to herd the deep-diving mammals from Loch Long and neighbouring Gare Loch out to sea. But the animals changed direction and returned to the area.

Latest News

More From World