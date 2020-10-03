Whales refuse to budge!

GLASGOW: Rescuers on Friday abandoned an attempt to shepherd a pod of northern bottlenose whales from a Scottish loch where an international military exercise is set to take place this weekend. The British Divers Marine Life Rescue organisation (BDMLR) said 10 boats formed a barrier to try to herd the deep-diving mammals from Loch Long and neighbouring Gare Loch out to sea. But the animals changed direction and returned to the area.