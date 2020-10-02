It is immensely heartbreaking to see children between 8 and 15 doing different jobs to support their families. At this age, children should be in schools. The government has totally ignored the problem of child labour. It must understand that if our children are well-educated, they can contribute towards the country’s growth. Education is the key to success.

The government should come up with an effective strategy to deal with child labour and ensure that every child has access to quality education and the basic necessities of life.

Basharat Aslam Baloch

Karachi