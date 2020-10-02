Luton elects mayor, deputy of ethnic minority origins

LUTON: The Luton Council has elected Cllr Maria Lovell as the new Mayor and Cllr Summara Khurshid as Deputy Mayor, both females hailing from ethnic minority origins.

Deputy Mayor Khurshid was elected for the first time as a Luton councillor from Luton Saint ward and she hails from Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Cllr Lovell was the standing deputy mayor but stepped up to the role of mayor following the resignation of Cllr Tahir Malik last month. He was one of the three Labour councillors who breached Covid-19 government guidelines.

New mayor Lovell has lived in Luton for over three decades and worked tirelessly through cultural events and exhibitions to support and promote the town’s African cultural heritage and to enhance community cohesion and foster links between Luton and Ghana.

According to her biography available on Luton Council website, Maria founded the Ghana Society in 2006 to promote and showcase Ghana’s cultural heritage. The society became the first group to demonstrate traditional African costumes in Luton International Carnival. She has supported various charities such as Mercy Ships, Breast Cancer, Prostrate Cancer and World Child Cancer to raise funds for their cause.

Maria hosted the first BAME Business Forum dubbed “Luton & Beyond” in collaboration with Luton Business Forum during Black History Month last October and created the Deputy Mayors Appreciation Awards to acknowledge local businesses. In 2011, she received the Mayor’s Citizenship Award for her valuable contribution to the community in Luton.

Maria was born in Ghana, West Africa, and comes from a family of astute politicians and parents who were ardent humanitarians and activists. She is a member of the United Nations Association.

Commenting on the unique occasion, Lovell said: “I am deeply honoured to step into this new role as Luton mayor, becoming the first black person of African descent and female to do so. I aim to continue to bring all communities and faiths together especially in these challenging times to heal, restore and promote our town. It is time to re-educate and re-emerge a new history of inclusiveness in our diversity to build on for the future of our town.”

It is pertinent to mention here that due to the coronavirus pandemic the council meetings are currently being held online.