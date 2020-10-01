Car defaulting on 99 e-challans impounded

LAHORE:A joint operation of City Traffic Police Lahore and Punjab Safe Cities Authority is underway against the vehicles not paying the e-challans. Traffic police have seized 11,610 e-challan non-paying vehicles’ documents.

Meanwhile, PSCA seized a car defaulting on Rs48,800 fine with 99 e-challans. The vehicle was impounded at Lytton Road police station.

accidents: Ten persons were killed and 933 injured in different road accidents across the

Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 828 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 555 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals and 378 were treated by Rescue medical teams.

arrested: Lahore police arrested 27 proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours. Twenty-five accused persons were involved in heinous crimes and two in attempt to murder. Among the total, five persons were arrested on charges of cheque dishonour, five involved in fraud, and four persons were arrested on charges of electricity theft.