‘Motorcycle thief’ caught by AVLC

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a motorcycle thief.

According to a spokesperson for the AVLC, Asim Raza, son of Mohammad Razak, hailed from Khuzdar. He, along with his three companions, was said to be involved in snatching and stealing motorcycles in the mornings, especially from office-goers.

A motorcycle, a pistol and five kilograms of hashish were recovered from his possession. They used to transport the snatched motorcycles to Balochistan on a daily basis through carriers. The suspect had been arrested for the second time. Earlier, he had been arrested in the year 2016, the spokesperson added.

Woman recovered

The South Zone police claimed to have recovered a woman and her two children from her ex-husband’s house.

According to the police, they took action after Maryam’s father registered a complaint that her daughter’s former husband, Arif, had forcibly kept Maryum and her children at his house. At this, the police raided Arif’s residence and recovered the complainant’s daughter and two minor children.

Elderly man stabbed

The body of an elderly man, who had been stabbed to death, was found near the China Port in Shirin Jinnah Colony within the limits of the Clifton police station.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where it was identified to be that of 70-year-old Shahzad Gul, son of Khudadad. Police said the deceased was a resident of Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad and was a labourer by profession. They added that unidentified persons had killed the victim by stabbing him with a sharp weapon and the motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.