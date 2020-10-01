LAHORE: The Asian Netball Coaching and Umpiring Course under the auspices of the Asian Netball Federation (ANF) will be held in Sri Lanka in February next year.

Mudassar Arain, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President, said in a press release that coaches and umpires from Asian countries would take part in the course.

“The coaches and umpires from Pakistan will also take part in the course where they will be taught about the modern techniques, skills and technologies of the game,” he said.