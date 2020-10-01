CM Mahmood Khan wants ongoing projects completed on time

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing development projects, particularly in the health and education sector on time.

“The provision of a conducive learning environment and quality health services is among the top priorities of the incumbent government,” the chief minister told a meeting here. Special Assistant to chief minister on Information Kamran Bangash, MPA Mian Sharafat Ali, additional chief secretary Shakil Qadir, principal secretary to chief minister Shahab Ali Shah, vice-chancellor Agriculture University and other high officials attended the meeting, said a handout.

The chief minister said that keeping in view public needs, a realistic development strategy had been devised and concrete steps would be taken for timely launching and completion of all ongoing projects. He stated that the provincial government was committed to inaugurating all mega projects as per schedule to facilitate the people. The chief minister warned that every department would be responsible for timely implementation of projects reflected in the Annual Development Program. While briefing the forum about progress so far made on development projects in education and health sectors, it was told that Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Matta would be upgraded to category-B hospital while civil work on the project would commence in November this year. The meeting was also informed that land had been identified for establishing Agriculture University Swat whereas summary for acquisition of land had been submitted to relevant authorities and the ground-breaking of the project would be performed by January next. The forum was apprised that PC-II for the establishment of college of dentistry in Saidu Medical College was approved and a consultant for the project had been hired. Similarly, project director for setting up the University of Engineering Technology had been hired, who would look after the activities of the project.