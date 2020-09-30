Graft case registered against ex-VC, UAF registrar

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered a case against Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, former vice-chancellor and Ch Muhammad Hussain, ex-registrar, University of Agriculture Faisalabad for making 608 illegal appointments without advertisement violating legal procedure resulting in loss of Rs419.196 million to national exchequer. According to ACE, Dr Iqrar Ahmad made 608 illegal appointments from 27 February, 2008 to 08 August, 2017, without advertisement. He did not follow legal and codal requirements and by the misuse of authority, he caused financial loss of Rs419.196 million (approximately) to national exchequer.

Dr Iqrar also illegally withdrew honourarium/remuneration amounting to Rs9.12 million from 27 February, 2008 to 09 August, 2017, without the approval of competent authority and embezzled the amount.

According to sources in ACE, Dr Iqrar Ahmad illegally withdrew double salary amounting to Rs4,262,773 from 12 December, 2016 to 09 August, 2017, as UAF Vice-Chancellor and Project Director at the same time.

Dr Muhammad Hussain, UAF ex-registrar, with the connivance of Dr Iqrar Ahmad, made illegal appointments by misuse of authority as Registrar and without fulfilling legal and codal requirements causing huge loss to the public exchequer.