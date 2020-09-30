Investment-friendly industrial environment being ensured: KP CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the KP government is focusing on providing investment-friendly industrial environment to industrialists so that valuable natural resources could be utilized for the masses. He was chairing a meeting on Tuesday on the three-year industrial roadmap here at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said an official handout.

The meeting was told that so far seven industrial facilitation centres had been made functional while all zonal offices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) turned into industrial facilitation centres to facilitate investors.

The participants were informed that all industrial plots of Jalozai Economic Zone had been sold out in one month, adding that through project around 41,000 direct and indirect job opportunities and investment of Rs. 6.3 billion was expected.

The meeting was told that Nowshera Economic Zone extension project comprising 76 acres of land was ready for commercial launch, adding through the project over 12,000 job opportunities and investment of Rs 1.6 billion was expected.

It was added that the development agreement on Rashakai Special Economic Zone had been signed, adding that through project creation of around 0.2 million job opportunities and investment of $ 1.9 billion was expected.

Further, three different industries would be made functional in Mohmand Economic Zone, feasibility study for the establishment of a centre of excellence in mining processing technologies had been presented to the Pak-China Joint Working group, the conversion process of Mohmand Economic Zone into Special Economic Zone had been initiated, it was added.

The chief minister stated that completion of ongoing projects in the industrial sector would boost the economy and create job opportunities in the province in addition to value addition of natural resources.