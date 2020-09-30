PTI MPs ask Sindh CM to let SSGC lay gas pipeline

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the national and provincial assemblies have submitted a reminder to the Chief Minister’s House, asking the chief minister to ensure laying of a gas pipeline.

Talking to the media after submitting the letter, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said on Tuesday the Federation was trying to fix the deteriorating power crisis in Karachi. “The cause of the power crisis in the city was shortage of gas. The Sindh government has not given permission for laying the pipeline, which has created a gas crisis in the city,” he said.

He said a meeting of provincial ministers and ministers was held on the issue, but “no specific reply was received from provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh on this crucial issue. We demand the Sindh government to immediately give the Sui Gas [Company] the right of way,” he said.

Speaking on the issue, PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said they were requesting the chief minister to give the SSGC the right of way, as the chief minister had been reminded 12 times about this issue by the SSGC management.

“The Sindh government is giving a separate statement on a daily basis. We want to tell the PPP leadership that politics has its place but the people should not be harmed,” he said. Parliamentarians from Karachi had come, and the Sindh government should allow the SSGC to lay the pipeline. “Sindh must get its due share. We hope that keeping in view this important issue of the citizens of Karachi, the Sindh government will allow the Sui Gas company to lay the pipeline.”

MNAs Fahim Khan and Akram Cheema, MPAs Jamal Siddiqui, Arsalan Taj, Raja Azhar, Dr Sanjay, Ali Aziz GG, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Umar Amri, Bilal Ghaffar, Karim Bakhsh Gabol, Dr Imran Shah, Shehzad Qureshi, Rabistan Khan, Dr Seema Zia and others were present on the occasion.