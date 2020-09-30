close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
September 30, 2020

Broken economy

Newspost

 
The Covid-19 pandemic has had devastating effects on the country’s economy. Our economical progress came to an abrupt halt. Both small and large-scale businesses suffered heavy losses.

Since education institutions remained closed for more than six months, students, too, suffered a lot. Our government should take timely steps to minimise the effects of the pandemic throughout the country.

Moosa Panhwar

Sukkur

