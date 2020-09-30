Broken economy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Covid-19 pandemic has had devastating effects on the country’s economy. Our economical progress came to an abrupt halt. Both small and large-scale businesses suffered heavy losses.
Since education institutions remained closed for more than six months, students, too, suffered a lot. Our government should take timely steps to minimise the effects of the pandemic throughout the country.
Moosa Panhwar
Sukkur