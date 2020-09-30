Time to act

This refers to the editorials ‘Circular debt’ (Sep 25) and ‘Increasing burdens’ (Sep 26). The PTI-led present government, now in its third year, seems clueless when it comes to fixing the power sector. This also shows that it has no vision, no strategy and no plan to bail out this critical sector, which is rapidly drifting towards bankruptcy while carrying the risk of taking the whole economy down with it.

One thing our present rulers must bear in mind is that if they continue to do ‘nothing’ to set things right in the power sector, nothing will improve. Even though sloganeering and criticising the previous rulers helped them get into power, these tactics will not keep them in power for long.

M Shahid Rahim

Bahawalpur