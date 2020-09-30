Regional languages return forms

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched income tax returns for small retailers in regional languages, a statement said on Tuesday.

The regional languages included Punjabi, Sindhi, Balochi and Pashto, it added.

The tax returns in these languages have been uploaded on the FBR’s website. This initiative has been taken to facilitate the retailers in filing their tax returns.

The FBR is striving to make the systems and processes more facilitative for the business community, it added.