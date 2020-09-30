Shahbaz remanded in NAB custody for 14 days

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday remanded the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody on 14-day physical remand in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein NAB officials produced Shahbaz Sharif, who was arrested on Monday from the Lahore High Court premises after a division bench dismissed his bail petition. The PML-N president submitted that he would himself argue in the case. Shahbaz stated he transferred all the inherited family property to his children on return from exile.

He further submitted he never misused his office and did not cause any loss to national exchequer. He further said business of his children suffered loss due to his decisions but he did not cause loss to sugarcane farmers.

Shahbaz said he saved billions of rupees in various projects while responding to a court query. At that stage, the NAB prosecution team requested the court to grant Shahbaz’s 15-day physical remand for investigations.

The investigation officer told the court Shahbaz refused to answer questions asked to him the previous night. Subsequently, the court reserved verdict on NAB plea for physical remand but after a while, remanded Shahbaz in NAB custody for 14-days while allowing the plea.

The court directed that Shahbaz should be produced on the expiry of the remand term, and also directed that his statement be recorded. Earlier, the court allowed Javeria Ali, daughter of Shahbaz Sharif, to leave after marking her attendance.

The court also allowed Javeria’s application for permanent exemption from personal appearance and directed Advocate Nauman to appear on her behalf.

The jail authorities did not produce Hamza Shahbaz during Tuesday’s proceedings. The jail doctor apprised the court that Hamza was still in isolation and he would be tested again for coronavirus.

A number of PML-N leaders and workers were present inside and outside the court premises whereas strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.

A heavy contingent of police had been deployed around the court premises. The NAB had filed a reference against Shahbaz family before the accountability court in the money laundering case.

Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shahbaz, Nusrat Shahbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousaf Zai have been named accused in the reference comprising of 55 volumes. According to the reference, the whole family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion.

Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.

Meanwhile, an accountability court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nusrat Shahbaz and Rabia Imran, wife and daughter of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, in a money laundering case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings. At the outset of the hearing, the court asked about Salman Shahbaz’s arrest. NAB Prosecutor said arrest warrants had been pasted outside the house of Salman Shahbaz in London. The Foreign Office failed to present its report about Salman Shahbaz and Haroon Yousuf.

The court directed the officials of the Foreign Office to appear before the court on the next hearing along with the record. Over continued non-appearance before the court, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nusrat Shahbaz and Rabia Imran and the co-accused in the reference.