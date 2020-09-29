close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2020

Honoured

Islamabad

Rawalpindi:Australian High Commission has nominated Atif Mumtaz from Pakistan as an ambassador for National Youth Assembly. He would be responsible to explore opportunities for talented youth of Pakistan. An MoU has signed between Pakistan and Australia to enhance friendship relations among youth of both countries. Newly nominated Ambassador Atif Mumtaz has been a member youth assembly since 2016. He has visited Australia, Azerbaijan and Turkey to promote youth.

