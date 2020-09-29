Security arrangements for visit of Zimbabwe cricket team reviewed

Islamabad: Islamabad police on Monday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming visit of Zimbabwe cricket team from October 21, 2020. The overall security arrangements were discussed and reviewed in the meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

The senior officers from other law enforcement agencies, Islamabad Police, Pakistan Cricket Board, RPO and CPO Rawalpindi, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Deputy Commissioners Islamabad and Rawalpindi also attended the meeting.

According to the police, the meeting focused to ensure foolproof security arrangements and devised comprehensive plan for traffic.It was decided that elaborate security would be provided to the players residing in Islamabad and special commando force would be deputed during movement of players.