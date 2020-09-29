Rescue official suspended for graft

LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Services (PES) has suspended Dr Farzand, District Emergency Officer (DEO), Rescue 1122, after Punjab Home Department recommended disciplinary action against him on charges of corruption and power abuse, The News has learnt.

The Punjab Home Department has recommended disciplinary action against Punjab Emergency Services (1122) official on the charges of corruption, power abuse, The News has learnt.

According to the documents available with The News, a probe was conducted into the affairs of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Kasur, by appointing Additional Director Monitoring, Home Department as probe officer. The probe officer submitted his findings with evidences and recommended disciplinary action against Dr Farzand DEO (BS-18) Kasur, on account of corruption, malpractices, misconduct, power abuse and sexual harassment against female staff.

According to the document, the disciplinary action has been recommended against co-accused, including M/s Adeel Aslam Rescue and Safety Officer (BS-16), Roohul Ameen Control Room Incharge (BS-16), Qaisar Saleem Maintenance Officer (BS-14) and Mahmood Khan Senior Store Keeper (BS-11) Rescue 1122.

The documents revealed that the charges pointed out by probe officer were of serious nature and cognizable under section 3 of Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act 2006.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Punjab Momin Agha has ordered disciplinary proceeding against the officers and appointed Arshad Manzoor AS Home as inquiry officer.

The documents revealed that Dr Farzand DEO Kasur and his son Ahmed Ali had created hostile environment in the office; therefore, necessary action against the delinquents shall be initiated separately under the act ibid. The officials have been directed to submit their defence statement to the inquiry officer within seven days. The Inquiry Officer will submit his report and recommendations in terms of section 10(6) of PEEDA Act 2006.

Farooq Ahmed, spokesperson for Punjab Emergency Services, said that Dr Farzand would remain suspended until completion of inquiry. According to him, there is no space of incompetent people in PES. No irregularity will be tolerated in PES, he said.

The scribe contacted Dr Farzand, messages were sent to him but he chose not to comment. When contacted, Rescue 1122 office in Kasur, Muhammad Akbar, said that Dr Farzand and his son had crated hostile environment. He has been replaced by Engineer Sultan Mahmood as DEO Kasur.