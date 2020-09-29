Irfan Jr to play for Australian club

LAHORE: Disgruntled pacer Mohammad Irfan Jr has signed with Western Suburbs District Cricket Club (WSDCC) after quitting domestic cricket season over being snubbed from the First XI.

Irfan Jr, who had earlier this month expressed his unhappiness at being picked in Second XI and announced that he was quitting the game altogether, is now moving to Australia in what his new club described as a “long-term arrangement”.

“Mo has made the decision to make the move to Australia and make Sydney his home,” the WSDCC added. Irfan Jr, a 6’6 right-arm pacer, is known for his unorthodox bowling action. He had been a regular in Pakistan Super League over the past few years.