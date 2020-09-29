Wildfires rip through California

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
St. Helena, United States: Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes in California’s Napa Valley on Monday as wildfires ripped through the region’s world-famous wine country. Under an opaque orange sky, trees and vineyards were consumed and houses devastated by the fire that had burned its way over more than 11,000 acres by Monday morning.