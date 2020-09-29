close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 29, 2020

Wildfires rip through California

World

AFP
September 29, 2020

St. Helena, United States: Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes in California’s Napa Valley on Monday as wildfires ripped through the region’s world-famous wine country. Under an opaque orange sky, trees and vineyards were consumed and houses devastated by the fire that had burned its way over more than 11,000 acres by Monday morning.

Latest News

More From World