Office of KP Info Commission relocated

PESHAWAR: The office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission has been shifted from Tasneem Plaza 6, Saddar Road, Peshawar Cantt to its new building on University Road.

Due to shifting of the office, the official contact numbers have also been changed. The office address is now: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission, near Abdara BRT Station, behind Jabar Flats, Arbab Colony, University Road, while official telephone number is +92-919216556-70, Fax number: +92-919216561, email [email protected], and website: www.kprti.gov.pk