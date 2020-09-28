Peshawar Zalmi players given admissions to Islamia College

PESHAWAR: The historic Islamia College Peshawar awarded admissions to the players, who have been representing Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Under-19 teams.

The admissions were given to the players after their sports trial conducted by the sports officials of the university under the supervision of director sports Ali Hoti. The admissions were given in intermediate and BS classes for the session 2020-21. These players would now be able to pursue their studies besides their sports activities. According to Ali Hoti, Mohammad Amir, a fast bowler, who represents Peshawar Zalmi, has been given admission in BS. He has already represented Pakistan in the Under-16 and Under-19 World Cups. He added that one Izzatullah hailing from Bajaur was given admission in intermediate. He has represented Pakistan junior team in its visit to Australia.