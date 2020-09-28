Meeting in Multan today to discuss National Framework Policy on cricket

LAHORE: An important meeting regarding the National Framework Policy on cricket will be held in Multan on Monday (today).

Saqlain Mushtaq, the Head of International Player Development at National High Performance Centre (NHPC), Head of High-Performance Coaching Grant Bradburn, men’s team head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis will attend the meeting. The head coaches of six cricket association teams will attend the meeting too.

Misbah will also meet members of the selection committee on Tuesday. Besides, he will hold separate meetings with the head coaches of all the association teams.